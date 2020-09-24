close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
September 24, 2020

President gives nod to general polls in GB on Nov 15

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave approval for general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15. The president signed the summary sent for approval by the prime minister, the President House said.

The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed. The earlier scheduled elections for August 18 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From Top Story