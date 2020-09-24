CNS lays foundation of health sciences complex, dental college

KARACHI: The ground breaking ceremony of Bahria University Dental College & Hospital was held at Karachi on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Bahria University is developing a Health Sciences Complex at Bahria University Medical & Dental College (BUM&DC), Karachi. In first phase of Health Sciences Complex, Bahria University Dental College & Hospital will be constructed. The second phase includes Pakistan Navy Nursing College & Medical Training School. During the last phase, Allied Health Sciences & College of Physical Therapy will also be established.

Bahria University Dental College & Hospital will provide quality oral healthcare facilities and inter-disciplinary research in different areas. Additionally, it will contribute to produce and skill-up dental professionals, postgraduates and dental paramedic staff of international standards.