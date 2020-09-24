close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
September 24, 2020

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig felicitates outgoing Chinese envoy

KARACHI: President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has congratulated Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on the conferment of Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Arif Alvi in recognition of his outstanding services for the improvement of bilateral trade and investment.

Dr Baig had the opportunity to associate with the ambassador during the FPCCI’s assignment and found him a dedicated diplomat and said his services and contributions for CPEC would always be remembered. He wished Yao Jing good luck for his future assignments.

