Thu Sep 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2020

Seminar to improve investigation skills among IOs

National

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have organised a seminar to improve investigation skills among the personnel, especially among the investigation officers (IOs). On the occasion, SSP Khairpur captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi stressed on the investigating officers to focus on technical evidences, including DNA test reports, medical examinations reports, record 164 statements and to collect other evidences of victims to strengthen the prosecution to assure conviction of the accused. He also suggested investigation techniques, modern education and training to strengthen the investigative capacities in criminal investigations. He said there were five basic steps of investigation, including response to the complainant, evaluate the allegations or suspicions, conduct due diligence for background checks, complete internal investigation and check for predication and get organised.

