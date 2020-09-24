Probe into expired medicines purchase ordered

PESHAWAR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday expressed reservations over the delay in holding regular meetings of the Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs).

The reservations were expressed at a meeting chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and attended by MPAs Idrees Khattak, Inayatuulah Khan and Arbab Waseem Hayat, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and officers from law and finance departments, said an official handout. The participants reviewed the audit paras of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, for the year 2015-16.

It was noted that expired laboratory chemicals were purchased for the hospital that caused a huge loss to the exchequer. The speaker directed an investigation into the matter and sharing the report with the PAC and provincial audit department. It was noted that the hospital administration had failed to recover Rs 5.5 million from contractors of car and bicycle stands of the hospital.