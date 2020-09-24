Kilns to remain closed from Nov 7 to Dec 31, court told

LAHORE:The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has told the Lahore High Court that the brick kilns would remain closed from November to December to control smog in the upcoming winter season.

A report submitted before the court in an environment related petition stated that the secretary for the environment department held a meeting with the brick-kiln owners association and it agreed to shut down the brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 31. The report further revealed that the chief secretary held a meeting under chairman of the judicial environment commission which was also attended by all the deputy commissioners in Punjab on video link. It said clear instruction had been given to the DCs regarding stubble burning, emission from kilns, industrial units and solid waste burning in order to curtail accumulation of smog.