Shahbaz Sharif trying to paint his expected arrest as political revenge: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan terming Shahbaz Sharif's press conference the last flicker of a candle before fading out has said leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif is trying unsuccessfully to paint his expected arrest in corruption cases as political.

He said the possible arrest of Shahbaz Sharif was not a personal wish or political revenge of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rather it will be due to unprecedented corruption during Shahbaz Sharif's tenure as Punjab Chief Minister. Fayyazul Hassan said Shahbaz Sharif's claim of not committing corruption of a single dime was absolutely correct as Shahbaz Sharif has embezzled trillions of dollars, Euros, Dinars, Dirhams and rupees from national exchequer. On Shahbaz Sharif's statement regarding the state of the country's economy, Fayyazul Hassan said even at the beginning of this year, Shahbaz Sharif had shouted about the destruction of the country's economy, but by the grace of God and Prime Minister Imran Khan's timely and effective policies, the government passed this test gracefully. He said Punjab which made a profit of Rs 100 billion had incurred a debt of Rs 1,250 billion in ten years of Shahbaz Sharif's Chief Ministership.

After plundering Pakistan's treasury, money laundering, nepotism, Shahbaz Sharif's wail on wheat, flour and sugar availability is tantamount to a fox turning monk. He said then Prime Minister of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while rewarding his masters, allowed biggest subsidy on sugar in history of Pakistan.