Ajmal says Shaheen, Naseem shouldn’t play Tests together

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah should not play Test cricket together, owing to their lack of experience in the longest format.

Ajmal, speaking to reporters here, said that Afridi and Shah were still in the initial stages of their careers, so they need more domestic experience before they can play red-ball cricket.

“They are young and are still trying to prove their mettle. You need to go through a tough phase in domestic cricket to be able to perform in Test cricket. They have hardly played a single domestic season,” he said.

He said that having more youngsters was best suited for limited-overs cricket rather than Test cricket.

“In limited-overs cricket, you can play young cricketers, but you need experienced players to win you Test matches. You can have one young bowler rather than having a completely inexperienced attack. England team also played only one young pacer along with their experienced bowlers,” he said.