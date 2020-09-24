PCB cuts quarantine period for Zimbabwe team to 5 days

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe team members will be staying in a quarantine center at a local hotel for five days after arriving here on October 20 before heading to Multan to figure in the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League campaign.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ that soon after their arrival on October 20 they will undergo Covid-19 tests.

“Soon after the team’s arrival, all the players will be tested for Covid-19 and those with negative results would be allowed to train at the Pindi Stadium. All the arrangements have been finalised for practice sessions within the bio-secure bubble at the stadium. The buses carrying the team to the stadium would be part of the bubble,” the official said.

Zimbabwe contingent will comprise 32 members for the both formats. The squad will undergo two Covid-19 tests within 48 hours — the first one prior to their departure from Harare while the second test will be conducted soon after their arrival in Islamabad.

Players and the support personnel with positive results will have to undergo a self-isolation for five days and will only be allowed to reintegrate with the side after two negative tests.

During the series, the 50-over matches will be played in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3 while three T20Is will be held in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to the ODI cricket and it will serve as qualification for the Men’s World Cup 2023 with top seven sides automatically booking their spots.

PCB Director (international cricket) Zakir Khan said: “Confirmation of the schedule for Zimbabwe series strengthens Pakistan’s reputation as a safe country as well as a healthy one after successfully overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The series is very significant for Pakistan as they aim to qualify directly for the World Cup 2023 so every point in the Super League will matter a lot. Our last ODI series was against Sri Lanka 12 months ago, so the guys will have to pocket maximum points.

“We have strategically scheduled Zimbabwe’s matches in Multan and Rawalpindi — the venues which will be hosting the National T20 Cup from September 30 to October 18. By the time Zimbabwe arrive, we would have gained enough experience regarding bio-securing hotels, players’ transportation and the dressing rooms as the series will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure health and safety of all the participants.” The series will be played behind the closed doors.