Sweden-Russia friendly moved to Moscow over virus travel ban

STOCKHOLM: Next month’s international friendly between Sweden and Russia will be played in Moscow and not Stockholm as planned after the Swedish government refused to grant an exemption to its non-EU coronavirus travel restrictions, the Swedish FA said Wednesday.

To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, Sweden has put a temporary entry ban in place for travellers coming from outside the European Union or EEA nations, a rule which applies to Russia.

“Unfortunately we’re forced to travel for the match against Russia because we still don’t have a response from the government, even though we sent a written request August 27,” Swedish FA secretary general Hakan Sjostrand said in a statement.