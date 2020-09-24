Ball-throwing machine, reflector to be used for goalkeepers training: Nasir

KARACHI: The training and coaching camp of goalkeepers belonging to the Pakistan senior and junior hockey teams is going to be organised from September 26 in Lahore at National Hockey Stadium.

Former Pakistan goalkeeper Olympian Nasir Ahmed, who will conduct the camp, told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the camp will run for two weeks.

He said that the junior goalkeepers will be trained for Junior Asia Cup 2021 going to be held in Bangladesh in January. The senior team goalkeepers will be trained for Asian Champions Trophy which is to be held in March in Bangladesh.

Asked how the goalkeepers will be trained without other players of the team, Nasir said that their coaching and training camp has been prepared keeping in mind the players training programme which they followed during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Now they will start their training in the ground,” he said.

Nasir said that all equipment necessary for the training of goalkeepers at international level are available, including ball-throwing machine and reflector.

He said that goalkeepers would be trained specially to stop short corners, and goal strikes inside the circle.

He added that after this two-week camp, these goalkeepers would join the juniors training camp second phase which would be held after the camp in Abbotabad, which has already started.

Nasir said that all goalkeepers are super fit and keen to start training after staying at home for five months because of Covid-19.

The following goalkeepers have been called on the recommendation of Chairman Selection Committee Manzoor Junior: Waqar Younas – WAPDA, Abdullah Ishtiaq – MPCL, Akmal Hussain – WAPDA, Noman – KP, Amjad Ali – SSGC, Munib ur Rehman – SSGC and Sheikh Abdullah – Sindh.