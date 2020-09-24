US policeman charged over Breonna Taylor shooting

Louisville, United States: A Louisville police officer was charged with three counts of “wanton endangerment” on Wednesday in connection with the March shooting of a 26-year-old black woman in the US city.

Judge Annie O’Connell announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting.

Her death fueled weeks of anti-racism protests in Louisville, Kentucky, and became a nationwide rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement for police reform. Taylor, an emergency room technician, was shot dead in her apartment when three plainclothes police officers executing a “no knock” search warrant burst in late at night. Her boyfriend, who was in bed with her, grabbed a gun and exchanged fire with the officers. He later said he thought they were criminals. The officers, who had not activated their body cameras as required, shot Taylor multiple times, killing her.