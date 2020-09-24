Education matters

Pakistan will remain a developing country until the authorities introduce timely education reforms. The literacy rate in our country is quite low.

The lack of education is the core reason for the moral decay of our society. The authorities should pay attention to the weak state of the education sector.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad

*****

Millions of children in Pakistan are out of school. Many state-owned education institutions lack basic facilities such as electricity, bathrooms, adequately trained teachers, and appropriate curriculum and other materials needed for learning. These deficiencies contribute to widespread illiteracy, and even those who may make it through the system receive a low quality of education.

Both the federal and provincial governments must take concrete steps to uplift the education sector.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana