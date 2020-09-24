Gold prices fall Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs700/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs114,000/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs600 to Rs97,737.
In the international market too, bullion rates dropped $15 to $1,892/ounce.
Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs30 to Rs1,220/tola, while rate of 10 grams silver dropped Rs25.72 to Rs1,045.95.