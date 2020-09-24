Jubilee Life honoured

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance’s unique digital identity has impressed branding experts from across the country, as the brand won the “Best Social Media Campaign (Facebook) for Cricket” at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2020 held recently, a statement said on Wednesday.

This big win for Jubilee Life comes as a testament to its innovative marketing strategy, hard work and collaborative approach towards developing and launching truly unique brand narratives, it added.

The Pakistan Digital Awards have been recognising the best in digital marketing campaigns and talent since 2017.

The jury this year comprised leading marketing, branding and corporate communication experts from leading local and international corporations.

Alongside, they also had an advisory panel of other accomplished professionals from various fields, it said.