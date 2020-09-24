Two soldiers martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom amid Indian troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Dewa sector on Wednesday.

During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, 29, and Sepoy Waseem Ali, 25, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. It added that Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There were also reports of substantial damage to the Indian post both in men and material. There have been 2,333 ceasefire violations by Indian troops in 2020.