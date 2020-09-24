NAB court dismisses Zardari’s acquittal pleas

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday rejected Asif Zardari’s acquittal plea in three supplementary references of mega money laundering, Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply cases and ordered his indictment.

Accountability Court-II Islamabad judge Muhammad Azam Khan, announcing the reserved verdict, directed that the former president be indicted in all three references. The judge remarked the PPP leader could not be acquitted in fake bank accounts case. The court has summoned all 28 accused, including Zardari, on September 28.

Earlier the court reserved its judgment on Zardari’s plea seeking acquittal in the three cases. Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek had filed the petitions stating that under the law the National Accountability Bureau cannot file supplementary references and pleaded the court to dismiss them.

Separately on Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court extended Zardari’s bail till October 15. A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition. During the proceedings, the NAB told the court that the former president’s arrest warrants were in the process. On that the bench said the NAB could file fresh comments in response to the bail plea. After the arguments were concluded, the court extended the bail till October 15.