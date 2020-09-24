Umrah pilgrimage to resume from October 4

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round Umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom had suspended the Umrah in March and later scaled back the annual Hajj in a blow to millions of pilgrims around the world amid fears that the coronavirus could spread to Islam’s holiest sites. In the first stage, “6,000 citizens and residents within the kingdom will be allowed to perform the Umrah per day from October 4”, the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Visitors from outside the kingdom will be permitted from November 1, when Umrah’s capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims per day, the ministry added.

The Umrah pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of year usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year.

The ministry said Umrah would be allowed to resume at full “natural capacity” once the threat of the pandemic is eliminated. The decision to resume Umrah was in response to the “aspirations of Muslims home and abroad” to perform the ritual and visit the holy sites, the ministry added.

The decision comes after the kingdom organised the smallest Hajj in modern history in late July, with only up to 10,000 Muslims allowed to take part in total—a far cry from the 2.5 million who participated last year.