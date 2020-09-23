‘Pen guns’ the latest threat in Kabul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Police in Kabul have seized a stash of "pen guns" they say criminals and insurgents are using in targeted assassinations that has gripped the Afghan capital in recent months. The cylindrical, single-bullet firearms look much like regular ink pens and are easy to carry undetected. "It is like a click pen, the shooter puts the bullet in the cartridge, aims and clicks the thrust button to fire the bullet," an official at Kabul´s CID said on condition of anonymity.