‘Pen guns’ the latest threat in Kabul

KABUL: Police in Kabul have seized a stash of "pen guns" they say criminals and insurgents are using in targeted assassinations that has gripped the Afghan capital in recent months. The cylindrical, single-bullet firearms look much like regular ink pens and are easy to carry undetected. "It is like a click pen, the shooter puts the bullet in the cartridge, aims and clicks the thrust button to fire the bullet," an official at Kabul´s CID said on condition of anonymity.