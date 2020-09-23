Zaidi deplores ATC verdict for sparing masterminds of Baldia factory arson

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday deplored that the tragic part of Baldia Factory verdict is that the masterminds and accomplices had gone scot free and only those who ignited the blaze at their orders have been convicted. Talking about the ATC verdict on the Baldia Factory fire tragedy, Ali Zaidi said the judgment has cleared all doubts and proved it beyond a shadow of doubt that it was terrorism and not an accident.