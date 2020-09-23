Soldier martyred in firing from Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: A soldier was martyred in firing from across the border from Afghanistan in Bajaur district, officials said on Tuesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a post of the Pakistani security forces was targetted in Bajaur district. As a result, a soldier identified as Sabir Shah, 24, embraced martyrdom in the fire. "Fire from across the border in Bajaur sector, on Pakistan Army Post along Pak-Afghan border, late last night. Resultantly, Sepoy Sabir Shah, age 24-year, embraced shahadat," the communique said, adding. Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on the other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.