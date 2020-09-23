close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Soldier martyred in firing from Afghanistan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

KHAR: A soldier was martyred in firing from across the border from Afghanistan in Bajaur district, officials said on Tuesday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a post of the Pakistani security forces was targetted in Bajaur district. As a result, a soldier identified as Sabir Shah, 24, embraced martyrdom in the fire. "Fire from across the border in Bajaur sector, on Pakistan Army Post along Pak-Afghan border, late last night. Resultantly, Sepoy Sabir Shah, age 24-year, embraced shahadat," the communique said, adding. Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on the other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Top Story