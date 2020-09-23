Russia values ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Russian Federation, Danila V. Ganich, while addressing a seminar at the Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) on Tuesday, valued Pakistan as a significant partner for Russia, given its role in regional politics, influence in the Muslim world and geostrategic location.

Russia, like Pakistan, does not want an arms race in the region and outer space as well, the ambassador of Russia during a discussion at a seminar on “Pakistan-Russia Relations: Prospects for the Future” said. The Russian envoy said that his country was eager to invest $1.7 billion in the Karachi-Lahore gas pipeline, which would be a landmark project for the progress of the region. The ambassador stressed that Russia and Pakistan are on the same page about respecting the sovereignty of states, and were against any steps taken in the guise of humanitarian pretexts. He also remarked that the present Afghan government does not reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people. The ambassador observed that Russia, like Pakistan, does not want instability and chaos on its border, and underscored that several factors were hampering the current peace process, including upcoming US elections and the desire of Afghan government to preserve its power.

In his concluding remarks and Vote of Thanks, President CASS, Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat said that while Pak-Russia ties may have had their ups and downs, they are deeply rooted.

While discussing Kremlin’s relations with India, especially in the arms sector, the president CASS argued that there are certain times in history when one could not remain on the sidelines as this is not the time for ideological rigidity or commercial self-interests.