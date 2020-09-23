Soldier martyred in firing from Afghanistan

KHAR: A soldier was martyred in firing from across the border from Afghanistan in Bajaur district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a post of the Pakistani security forces was targetted in Bajaur district. As a result, a soldier identified as Sabir Shah, 24, embraced martyrdom in the fire.

“Fire from across the border in Bajaur sector, on Pakistan Army Post along Pak-Afghan border, late last night. Resultantly, Sepoy Sabir Shah, age 24-year, embraced shahadat,” the communique said, adding. Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on the other side to avoid use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan.