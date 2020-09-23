UN General Assembly virtual session: Time to avoid a new Cold War for focus on COVID

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday urged the world to prevent a Cold War between the United States and China and halt conflicts so it could focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War,” Guterres said in an address as he opened an almost entirely virtual UN General Assembly.

“We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture – each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities,” he said, without saying the United States and China by name.

Tensions have soared between the United States and China in recent months, with President Donald Trump blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed some 950,000 lives around the world and cast a shadow over his reelection bid. Guterres has campaigned for an end to all violent conflicts as the world instead focuses on stopping the disease.

He pointed to some partial successes including ceasefires declared in Cameroon, Colombia and Cameroon. He pressed for a universal ceasefire by the end of the year. “I appeal for a stepped-up international effort — led by the Security Council — to achieve a global ceasefire by the end of this year,” Guterres said. “We have 100 days. The clock is ticking.” Guterres also offered open criticism of right-wing movements in the face of the coronavirus. “Populism and nationalism have failed. Those approaches to contain the virus have often made things manifestly worse. “

US President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that China must be held accountable by the world for its actions over the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recorded message played to the annual meeting of the UN, Trump accused Beijing of allowing the coronavirus to “leave China and infect the world.”

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” he said.

Trump, who faces a difficult reelection fight on November 3, has sought to deflect overwhelming voter criticism of his handling of the pandemic by blaming China. Broadcast over a large screen in the UN General Assembly hall, the US president effectively transferred his hawkish campaign stump speech to the global stage. “We must hold accountable the nation that released this plague upon the world,” he said. Trump accused China of only looking after its own interests when the potentially lethal virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan late last year. And he said “the Chinese government, and the World Health Organization — which is virtually controlled by China — falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.” “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,” he added.

President Xi Jinping gave a robust defense of China’s ambitions in a speech to the UN, warning against the perils of a “clash of civilizations” during a pandemic that has ripped through the world.

In an opening address presaged by a demand by his US counterpart Donald Trump for China to be held “accountable” for the coronavirus outbreak, Xi said global unity was the only way to overcome the crisis.

The world must “oppose politicization and stigmatization” over Covid-19, Xi said in the pre-recorded address, urging world leaders to embrace the “concept of a big family... and avoid falling into the trap of a clash of civilizations.”

The US and China are eyeballing each other over a raft of issues: the origins of the coronavirus, trade and tech dominance, security and disputed seas. The US has called China out over its ambitions to control the strategically pivotal South China Sea as well as for its bid to crush democracy movements in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

But Xi reassured world leaders his country had no desire for “hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence.”

“China has no intention to enter a Cold War with any country,” he said, insisting Beijing is instead a bulwark of international systems such as the World Trade Organization and a willing partner in the face of diplomatic spats.

“We insist on dialogue to bridge differences and negotiation to resolve disputes,” he added. World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the US and China, French President Emmanuel Macron told the UN on Tuesday, calling for a “modern new consensus” on tackling global challenges.

“The world today cannot be reduced to the rivalry between China and the United States, irrespective of the global weight of these great powers,” Macron told the UN General Assembly by video.

Borrowing a term that describes a duet in ballet, he said: “We do not have to settle for a ‘pas de deux’ that would make us only the rueful spectators of a collective powerlessness.” “The complete dependence on certain powers, with regards to technologies, food or industry, creates vulnerabilities that no longer allow the balances that go hand in hand with global stability,” Macron told the UN.

The coronavirus crisis, he warned, has further undermined support for multilateralism and encouraged the willingness of some nations to ignore UN injunctions or international law. “There will surely be a cure one day for this pandemic. But there will not be a miracle cure for this destruction of the contemporary order,” he said. “This pandemic must be an electric shock for our organization,” he said, urging leaders to seize a chance to “clearly lay out our choices and build new alliances.”

He said Europe would not compromise with the United States over Washington’s move to reactivate sanctions on Iran, warning the so-called snapback could undermine the UN Security Council and increase Middle East tensions. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that the next US leader must accept Tehran’s demands, ruling out compromise as Donald Trump vies for reelection. “We are not a bargaining chip in US elections and domestic policy,” Rouhani said in a virtual address to the UN General Assembly. “Any US administration after the upcoming elections will have no choice but to surrender to the resilience of the Iranian nation.” “The United States can impose neither negotiations nor war on us. Life is hard under sanctions. However, harder is life without independence,” Rouhani said. “And for the world: Today is the time to say ‘no’ to bullying and arrogance. “The era of dominance and hegemony is long over. Our nations and children deserve a better and safer world based on the rule of law.”