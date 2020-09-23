AGP recovers Rs5.6b in last 2 months

ISLAMABAD: The Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) made recoveries of Rs5.655 billion during first two months of current fiscal year (July-August) 2020-21.

According to data issued by the Office, the recoveries from federal government departments stood at Rs5.411 billion while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs243.9 million.

According to break up figures, the highest recovery during the period under review was made by Director General Audit (Petroleum and Natural Resource), Lahore that recovered Rs3.757 billion followed by Director General (Postal & Telecommunication) Lahore that recovered Rs541.56 million.

Similarly Director General Audit Federal government Islamabad managed the recoveries of Rs6.84 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad, Rs2.96 million, DGA Social Safety Net, Rs4.32 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs78.31 million.

Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs13.75 million, DGA Works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs62.54 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs2.55 million and DGA9CE&E) Karachi recovered Rs169.44 million.

The amount recovered by DGA works (federal) Islamabad stood at Rs363.9 million, while that by DGA Power Sector, Lahore stood at Rs9.14 million besides DG Audit (Railways), Lahore recovered Rs131.21 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs212.24 million.

Among provincial and district government recoveries, DGA (works provincial) Lahore managed recoveries of Rs2.29 million, DGA Punjab, Lahore managed Rs9.94 million, DGA KPK, Peshawar Rs5.14 million, DGA Sindh, Karachi Rs28.69 million while DGA Balochistan, Quetta managed Rs113.21 million.

Likewise an amount of Rs43.13 million was recovered by DGA AJK, Muzaffarabad, Rs17.88 million by DGA district (North) Punjab Lahore, Rs22.14 million by DGA district (South) Multan, Rs1.27 million by DGA district KPK Peshawar and Rs0.21 million were recovered by DGA (L.C) Balochistan, Quetta.

It may be mentioned here that the Auditor General Office conducts the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices. The office has so far completed the audits until the year 2019-20. However the audit report of the year 2019-20 have not been laid in the Parliament yet.

The AGP offices identify the irregularities in various departments through audit paras.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports of each year and after detailed discussion the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the concerned departments.