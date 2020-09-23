In Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: Ghani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Sindh Education & Literacy Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday announced that middle schools in the province will reopen on September 28 so that classes for grades six to eight can resume.
On September 18, the School Education & Literacy Department had notified that the department had decided with the approval of the education minister to postpone the date of reopening middle schools by a week.