Wed Sep 23, 2020
September 23, 2020

In Sindh to reopen on Sept 28: Ghani

National

Karachi: Sindh Education & Literacy Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday announced that middle schools in the province will reopen on September 28 so that classes for grades six to eight can resume.

On September 18, the School Education & Literacy Department had notified that the department had decided with the approval of the education minister to postpone the date of reopening middle schools by a week.

