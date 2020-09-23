close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

PPA accuses power utilities of overbilling

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has expressed concern over, what it called, exorbitant rates of electricity and overcharging by power utilities. For the last few months, electric supply companies are overbilling and overcharging, alleged M Fargham, vice-chairman of PPA here on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan