PPA accuses power utilities of overbilling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has expressed concern over, what it called, exorbitant rates of electricity and overcharging by power utilities. For the last few months, electric supply companies are overbilling and overcharging, alleged M Fargham, vice-chairman of PPA here on Tuesday.