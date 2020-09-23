45 police officers transferred

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 45 officers. Asif Ameen has been posted as SSP Operations Multan, Kashif Aslam as SSP Operations Faisalabad, Bilal Iftikahr as SSP Investigation Faisalabad, Muhammad Akmal as Additional SP Security Lahore, Aamir Khalil as SP Police Training School Rawalpindi. Besides 40 DSPs/SDPOs are also transferred across the province.