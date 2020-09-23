CM orders action against unfair raise in flour rate

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Both discussed availability of wheat flour in the province. The CM on the occasion directed action against the elements involved in unjustified increase in flour rate.

This is noteworthy that the Punjab cabinet also met a day before and wheat remained its main agenda item. The provincial cabinet on Monday approved to purchase imported wheat from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and allowed the Food Department to enter into an agreement with the TCP for this purpose. It constituted a committee to submit recommendations for deciding about the new support price of wheat. The meeting approved financial aid to heirs of affectees of the Hathi Chowk Rawalpindi blast. Addressing the meeting, the CM directed submitting comprehensive recommendations for reviewing wheat support price before sowing of the new crop, adding that Punjab is the only province where flour bag is available at the fixed rate. He vowed that every step will be taken to stabilize the prices of wheat and flour and directed advanced measures keeping in view the future needs of the province. Full attention should be paid to provide relief to the masses, he added. Ministers, advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary and secretaries attended the meeting.