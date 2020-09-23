NOCs for cement plants soon: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said that issuance of NOC for new cement plants would be ensured within minimum time according to rules and regulations. Besides, new job opportunities will be created by bringing new investment in the province, he said. The minister was talking to a delegation which called on him here at Board of Investment and Trade. The matters regarding issuance of NOC for setting up of new cement plants were discussed in the meeting. The representative of the cement manufacturing group Brig (R) Syed Kausar Hussain informed the minister that the cement group had applied for NOC for setting up two cement plants; one in Pai Khel, Mianwali, while the other in Attock but still it was waiting for NOC.