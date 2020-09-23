Pak-Afghan trade via Angoor Adda starts from today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Customs authorities have completed all required arrangements for opening up Pak-Afghan border station Angoor Adda of South Waziristan District.

This re-opening of the border station will start handling bilateral trade cargo from today (Wednesday).

According to official announcement, the FBR’s Collectorate of Appraisement and Facilitation Peshawar led by Muhammand Saleem Collector has completed all the necessary arrangements and infrastructure for functioning of Customs station Angoor Adda at South Waziristan District for handling the bilateral trade.

The Angoor Adda was notified as Customs station in 2004 but could not be made operation due to security reasons, however the present government was taking keen interest to promote trade with Afghanistan and for this purpose various border crossing adjoining Afghanistan are being opened up and upgraded to promote regular trade and curb smuggling. Advisor to PM Arbab Shahzad is closely supervising and monitoring the efforts and measures taken to facilitate and realize the immune trade potential with Afghanistan, the efforts for early functioning of Customs station at Angoor Adda gained momentum after Syed Muhammand Tariq Huda assumed the responsibility as Member Customs (Operations) of FBR in May 2020.

Under the guidance of Tariq Huda a team led by Chief Collector North Asif Jah, Muhammand Saleem Collector Appraisement and Facilitation Peshawar and Shahid Jan Additional Collector materialized the opening of this important trade route for legal trade with Afghanistan in possible shortest time.

It is worth mentioning here that this initiative could not have been succeeded in such a short time without the active coordination and support of other law enforcement and security agencies.