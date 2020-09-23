Countdown has begun: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday said if Nawaz Sharif's speech at the opposition’s all parties conference (APC) was unimportant, then why the ministers were holding press conferences for the last four days.

Talking to media here, she said it was known to everyone that the countdown of vote thieves had started. About the meeting of parliamentary leaders with the Army chief, Marriyum said there was a meeting in which the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan was discussed. She said due to incompetent and selected PM, the institutions were being dragged into politics. She condemned the CCPO Lahore CCPO statement that the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif imminent. About Nawaz Sharif's return to the country, the PML-N spokesperson said the party had decided that Nawaz Sharif would return home only with the permission of his doctors. Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment on the decision and recommendation of the Punjab government, she stated. Every day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid is slapping the government in the face by saying that Nawaz Sharif's medical report was true, she said.