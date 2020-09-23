Younis likely to continue as batting coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to continue with Younis Khan as national team’s batting coach, it was learnt on Tuesday.

According to sources, the board has reportedly agreed to the suggestion made by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to give Younis more time to work with the batsmen.

The PCB’s chief executive Wasim Khan is likely to meet Younis next week to discuss his future with the team.

Former captain Younis was appointed the national team’s batting coach for the recently-concluded England tour.