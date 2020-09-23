‘Zimbabwe keen to tour Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has again reiterated its resolve to take tour to Pakistan to play three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals against the host country during a recent communication with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani.

A PCB official told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that Ehsan Mani has personally approached ZC Chief Executive Officer Wilfred Mukondiwa to confirm the Zimbabwe cricket team’s traveling plan to Pakistan.

“The PCB chairman recently talked to ZC head to know about the traveling plan of Zimbabwe team to Pakistan. ZC official confirmed the tour saying that all arrangements have been finalised for the team to take the tour starting in the second half of October.

“The ZC chief in a telephonic conversation confirmed the tour and at the same time inquired about the arrangements being made in a special connection with the Covid-19. The arrangements for quarantine and general Covid-19 situation in Pakistan were also discussed,” the PCB official said.

Zimbabwe officials were pleased to know that the virus is on the decline in Pakistan. “The PCB also shared with them the details about the Covid-19 related arrangements and team’s traveling from one city to another for the T20 and one-day matches.”

In all probabilities, Zimbabwe team is expected to land in Pakistan by October for the limited over series.