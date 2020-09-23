Russia to boost mly ties with Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russia said Tuesday it will develop military cooperation with Tehran after a United Nations arms embargo on Iran expires next month, despite US efforts to block arms deals.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that Washington would prevent Iran from purchasing Chinese tanks and Russian air defence systems as the UN arms embargo expiration approaches.