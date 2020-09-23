1LINK, Golootlo collaborate

KARACHI: 1LINK (Pvt) Limited and Decagon Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (Golootlo) have entered a strategic partnership for the PayPak Loyalty Program, allowing all new and existing PayPak customers of participating banks / issuers to avail of year-round exclusive Golootlo deals and discounts at over 15,500 merchants in 130 cities nationwide, a statement said on Tuesday.

The launch of this programme highlights the commitment of Pakistan’s domestic payment scheme ‘PayPak’ towards digitisation and financial inclusion by providing various benefits for PayPak cardholders of participating banks / issuers, including deals and discounts at over 15,500+ merchants across Pakistan.