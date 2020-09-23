Low gas pressure hurts KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) is facing an ongoing issue with the gas pressure from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which has adversely impacted the generation capability, a statement said on Tuesday.

The quantity of the required gas remains available, decreased pressure leads to reduced production of electricity, it added.

This gas pressure shortfall has created a supply gap of 400MW, at a time when the demand is high.

Gas pressure supplied to KE’s power generation plants is low due to which various gas-fired plants at Korangi and SITE are not able to operate at their optimum capacity, despite remaining fully available.

Generation will be increased as soon as gas supply at the desired pressure is available. KE’s furnace-oil fired power plants are fully functional at this time, it said.

The power utility has also requested to purchase re-liquefied natural gas (RLNG) if made available at required gas pressure to meet short-term requirements and is awaiting confirmation on the same.

KE has expressed concerns that the curtailment of gas pressure may lead to increase in load-shedding hours across all consumer segments, including industrial zones, it added.