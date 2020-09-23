Pakistan, APHC should develop agenda on Kashmir together: AJK PM

LUTON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called for the government of Pakistan and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to create a common agenda on Kashmir and move forward to execute the mutually agreed agenda.

He made the remarks while attending a webinar titled “Kashmir: Post annexation regional and International security between India and Pakistan”, organised by the London-based Kashmir Campaign Global to mark the International Day of Peace.

According to a press release, Kashmir Campaign Global chairman Zaffar Quraishi termed the Kashmir dispute a “burning issue” between India, Pakistan and China.

Dr Imtiyaz, hailing from Indian-occupied Kashmir, stressed that Kashmiris have been living under occupation since 1947. “Now they face a threat of extermination by the dissolution of their ethnicity,” he added.

Dr Rabia Akhtar, an expert in security and nuclear weapons doctrine, suggested that Kashmiris in the US and UK need to engage politically with Pakistan. She also highlighted warned that the Muslim demography of Kashmir would change in five years. “Also, Indian actions of annexation is a permanent reality for Kashmiris, and it is unlikely it can be reversed,” she added.

Lord Nazir Ahmed emphasised that there is a need to understand the supremacist political philosophy of BJP and RSS.

Professor Halil Toker, an expert on Turkish and Pakistan relations, pointed out that Kashmir has become a laboratory for “neo-fascism” and lamented that the West looks at India as a land of business opportunity.

Dr Waleed Rasool expressed the need to use these interdependencies to geopolitical advantage, as China “for the first time is an active player in Kashmir dispute”.

To conclude, Zaffar Quraishi acknowledged and appreciated the efforts and support of Pakistan at diplomatic, political and humanitarian levels.