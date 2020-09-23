Govt committed to electoral reforms agenda, says Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to its electoral reforms agenda and it would support every step to make the electoral process more transparent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said: “Imran Khan’s government is the only political government in the history of the country which believes in free, fair and transparent elections wherein we should grant overseas Pakistanis the right of voting and start the process of their registration.” He said the use of biometric system in the elections was also mandatory to remove doubts about transparency in manual polling process.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership should play a more active role in electoral reforms committee of the parliament as change would come from the parliament, not through negative politics. “Major political parties, particularly the PML-N and the PPP, have always opposed the introduction of an online voting system for overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

Akbar said the government wanted to implement proposed electoral reforms with consensus and he asked the opposition parties that they must prove the allegation of rigging in 2018 elections. He further said the cabinet had already approved various electoral and constitution amendment bills, adding the matter was now pending for final approval from parliament.

Replying to a question, the special assistant claimed the opposition parties had been only making “hue and cry” on the media for “availing” National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get rid of their corruption cases. He reiterated the current leadership of the PTI would never grant any concession or compromise with the elements who had looted the national wealth.

Commenting on the recently held multi-party conference of the opposition, Akbar said the forum was nothing but a gathering of “criminals and convicts” to make deliberations on how to divert the attention from their corruption cases.