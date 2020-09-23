close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
September 23, 2020

Soldier martyred in Afghan border firing

September 23, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom amid firing from across Afghan border in Bajaur sector on a Pakistan Army post along Pak-Afghan border late Monday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sepoy Sabir Shah aged 24 years embraced martyrdom. It said Pakistan was consistently raising the issue for border management on the other side to avoid use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

