More students return to school in second phase

ISLAMABAD: Secondary school students in most of Pakistan return to physical classes today (Wednesday) after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) gave its nod to reopening secondary schools after reviewing the country’s Covid-19 situation on Tuesday.

The move came as the country recorded 582 new virus cases, taking active infections across the country to 7,303, the NCOC said. As of Tuesday, there were 868 Covid patients admitted in hospitals. Four more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 6,424.

The second phase of the reopening was approved in a meeting attended by planning minister Asad Umar, education minister Shafqat Mahmood, interior minister Ijaz Shah, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as the provincial education ministers and Secretary Education.

However, as decided last week, Sindh’s secondary students will be allowed to go to school on September 28. The province had delayed reopening secondary schools by a week citing virus fears. Hours after the NCOC meeting, Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Faisal Sultan held a news conference, where they denied that schools across the country were closed due to a surge in infections, but rather due to non-compliance to safety measures, Geo News reported.

Dr Sultan said a strategy was devised to reopen educational institutions and that the NCOC would review the country’s infections daily. In the week of September 14, average infections in the country stood at 599 and after that, the infections remained “somewhat the same”, said Dr Sultan. On September 21, the cases stood at 623 and on September 22 they were 582.

“We did not see a significant change after the educational institutions reopened in the country,” the premier’s aide said. “The statistic that we look at closely is positivity percentage — the total number of positive cases from tests taken — it has remained under 2 per cent in the month of September,” he said, adding that on September 21 it stood at 1.9 per cent and on September 22 it was 1.61 per cent.”

In the past week, the change in the number of cases was “not significant enough” to warrant a delay in the reopening of schools, he said.

Talking about a survey of the country’s educational institutes, he said: “In public institutes, over 74,000 tests were conducted and in private institutes, nearly 20,000 tests were taken.

In Punjab’s public and private institutes, the rate remained at 0.12 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.” In Sindh, the positivity rate stood at 0.76 per cent and 0.88 per cent in public and private institutes, respectively. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the public institutes recorded 1.70 per cent positivity and private institutes registered 0.86 per cent, whereas, in Balochistan’s public institutes, the rate was 11.8 per cent.

Dr Sultan reiterated the need for people to wear masks, especially in closed areas as it was an important piece of equipment to curb the spread of the virus.