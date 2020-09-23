Phase III trials for Covid vaccine begin in Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Phase III clinical trials of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine have begun in Pakistan, according to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who said as many as 10,000 Pakistanis will participate in the trials.

The trials of CanSino’s vaccine were inaugurated at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday. Besides Umar, the virtual ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, National Institute of Health Executive Director Maj-Gen Aamir Ikram, a Chinese delegation and others.

A total of 40,000 people will participate in the phase III clinical trial in seven countries, Umar said in a tweet, of which eight to ten thousand are Pakistanis. He added that initial results are expected to come in four to six months. Phases I and II trials had already been held at China.

The NIH Executive Director elaborated that so far around 8,000 adult volunteers have been recruited for the clinical trials, which are being carried out Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. When Dr Sultan spoke, he said the trial will help strengthen “our indigenous capabilities”.