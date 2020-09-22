Subsidies must reach intended target: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said taking undue advantage of the subsidy system by the undeserving people was a waste of state resources and the deserving people’s rights, as he called for a roadmap for ensuring subsidies reached the intended target.

Imran chaired a meeting here on making the system of subsidies in various sectors transparent and systematic and ensuring that this assistance reached the rightful owners. Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Shahbaz Gill, former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Ali Alana, Arif Habib, and Dr. Ijaz Nabi participated in the meeting through the video link.

The forum deliberated upon on the amount of direct and indirect subsidies and various proposals for reforming the system. Imran said the government's priorities in terms of subsidies were very clear adding that the subsidies provided by the state exchequer were aimed at supporting the weaker sections of the society and promoting socio-economic development.

Therefore, he emphasized, reforms in this system was the top priority of the government. Imran appreciated the efforts of the think tank and directed that a roadmap be drawn up for each viable proposal keeping in view the government's priorities so that these could be implemented in a phased manner.