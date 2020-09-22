Two teenage cousins drown

SWABI: Two teenage cousins drowned when they fell into a water-filled ditch in Saleem Khan Badrinullah area on Monday. Hasham Khan, 12, and Khalfan Khan, 11, were playing near a ditch filled with muddy water when they slipped into it and died.

The incident enraged the local people because they had already given an application to officials of the district administration, urging them to stop digging by exactors for the purpose of taking out sand for construction from the Badri area.

They staged a protest at Kernal Sher Khan Chowk, asking the officials of the district administration to inspect the site and take remedial measures. Later, they told members of the deceased family that they should register a first information report against those who were responsible for the killing of their children. However, an official of Swabi city Police Station said that the FIR had not been registered yet.