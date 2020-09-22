Paramedics meeting demands service structure

Islamabad: A consultative meeting of the senior medical staff which held here at the Federal Government Services Hospital demanded of the government to approve uniform service structure for paramedics.

Central Secretary General of the All Pakistan Staff Federation, Muhammad Arshad Khan chaired the meeting. It was also attended by Chairman PIMS Para Medical Staff Association, Muhammad Ahmad Rana, President Chaudhey Muhammad Anas, General Secretary Saeedullah Khan and others. Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Khan said that paramedics are like backbone of health services sector.

He said many paramedics were martyred while performing their duties when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. He said basic recruitment pay scale should be BPS-12. He maintained that para medical staff was ready to give every sacrifice for acceptance of their demands.