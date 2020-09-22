close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

Ashiana case adjourned

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing reference until September 24 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

Jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, Advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The court also extended 4-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani and others.

Latest News

More From Pakistan