Ashiana case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing reference until September 24 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

Jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, Advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The court also extended 4-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani and others.