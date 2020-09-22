close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
September 22, 2020

UAE landlords beware: Nearly 50pc of tenants likely to move out in next 12 months

September 22, 2020

DUBAI: Landlords in the UAE and elsewhere in the Gulf have their work cut out - nearly half of respondents in a new survey say they are likely to shift to a new property in the next 12 months. Obviously, lower rents will have a lot to do with their decision, foreign media reported. "The cost has taken precedence in the last few months with widespread salary cuts and a generally subdued economic outlook," according to the consultancy Savills. (The survey was carried over the summer and took in sentiments of individuals towards residential units pre- and post-lockdown.) "Even though activity levels have bounced back, albeit still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels, a general inhibition towards spending a lot of time away from the home has led people to relook at their current residential space," said Richard Paul, Head of Professional Service and Consultancy at Savills Middle East.

