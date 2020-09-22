ASI suspended, booked for ‘raping’ girl

GUJRANWALA: The SSP has suspended an ASI involved in allegedly raping a young girl and also got registered a case against him and ordered an inquiry. According to an FIR, applicant’s father of the victim girl alleged that ASI Mubashir of Aroop Police Station raped his daughter during investigation into a quarrel case. The victim girl was shifted to a hospital for treatment while Saddar SP Hafeez-ur-Rehman has been appointed as an inquiry officer. The inquiry officer said inquiry will be conducted on merit and the ASI if found guilty will be dealt according to the law.