4 die of coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ­has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 306,304.The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,420. There are 7,015 active coronavirus cases present in the country. The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.1 per cent. The number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 95.6 per cent. As many as 566 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours. There are 556 critical coronavirus patients present in the country. The Sindh province is on top in number of deaths. According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday, 633 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 133,947 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,428 in Punjab, 37,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,162 in Islamabad, 14,394 in Balochistan, 2,533 in Azad Kashmir and 3,483 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,460 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 82 in GB and 69 in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan has so far conducted 3,194,317 coronavirus tests and 33,393 in the last 24 hours. As many as 292,869 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 556 patients are in critical condition.