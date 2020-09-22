Polio team reprimanded for negligence in campaign

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited the General Bus Stand and checked implementation on anti-polio drive. The DC asked from the traveling parents that had they administered the polio drops to their children.

He took a very serious notice of the unattended children who had not been given polio vaccine or drops and expressed deep displeasure over the negligence of polio team and asked the DHO to take action against supervisor and reprimanded them to improve their arrangements for administering polio drops to each and every child traveling through busses.

He especially directed that not a single bus should be allowed to leave the outer exist from the General bus Stand until children traveling through these busses were minutely checked. He directed that trained staff should be deputed at General Bus Stand and other Bus stands and said that the Tiger Force volunteers should immediacy be involved in the polio campaign.

Later, the DC went to railway station and checked the implementation on polio campaign. He went inside the train and asked the parents to administer their children polio drops. He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the polio teams and administer polio drops to their children. He warned the health officials to work hardest to achieve the goals.

He said that monitoring would continue and in case of negligence, strict departmental action would be taken. AC Sadar Umar Maqbool, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, DRTA Secretary Zameer Hussain was also along with him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that plants were the essential for environmental protection and greening of the beloved homeland and the Prime Minister’s 10 billion tree project was an important revolutionary initiative which would be made a success in a coordinated manner. He expressed these views while planting a sapling on Kashmir Road near Kaleem Shaheed Park.

Parliamentarians Sh Khurram Shahzad, Mian Khayal Kastro also planted saplings. Describing the tree planting campaign as a national duty, the DC said that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility of caring for the tree by planting his share.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the tree planting campaign was being implemented in full swing. The deputy commissioner said that plants was a beautiful masterpiece of nature and full participation of all sections including the government in the Plant for Pakistan campaign was essential.

He asked the citizen to participate fully in the tree planting campaign and also to encourage the other people to plant trees. Parliamentarians said that the tree planting campaign was fully implemented as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

GUJRANWALA: A five-day anti-polio campaign launched here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child at the District Headquarters Hospital.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said that the campaign’s focus would be to administer polio drops to the children under five years of age in the far-flung areas of the district.

He said that for this purpose, 1,731 mobile teams would go door to door in 157 health centres and 70 teams would give vaccination to the children at railway stations and other places.

The DC told that more than 912,000 children under five years age would be administered anti-polio drops. The DC said that coronavirus SOPs would be followed during the campaign while screening of anti-polio teams would be conducted on daily basis. He said that fool proof security would be provided to the polio teams in the district.

LALAMUSA: A three-day anti-polio drive was started here on Monday. In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa visited the Transit Point Toll Plaza, Kharian and Serai Alamghir and met the members of mobile transit teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that the anti-polio drive would be remained continue till September 23.

During this drive, more than 432,000 children would be administered with anti-polio vaccine, he told. Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that the anti-polio vaccine was a basic right of every child.

The officials of administrative and health departments were directed to cover the children on the same day whose parents were refusing to administer anti-polio vaccine to their children, he added. He said that the anti-polio team would be monitored and their performance would be checked on daily basis.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The anti-polio campaign begun here on Monday. Talking to The News, District Health Authority CEO Dr Muhammad Ilyas Gondal and polio focal person Ms Rafia told that five-day anti-polio campaign had been launched in the district which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra at the Children Hospital.

They stated that the campaign would continue till September 25.

Health CEO Dr Muhammad Ilyas Gondal and polio focal person Ms Rafia told that about 276,194 children under five years of age would be vaccinated in the district. They told that 1,574 workers had been deployed in the district. They maintained that 67 supervisors and 138 area supervisors would monitor the campaign.